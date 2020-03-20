Stoner Girls Guide To Current Netflix Comedies

Netflix has certainly stepped its game up over the last few years. We are thrilled to see so many new options as well as originals in 2019/2020. RIP to Friends tho, we’re still mad about that Netflix, WE’RE NOT OVER IT. Anywho we, like the rest of the nation are home for the time being and thought you might need a giggle. Below are some of our current favorite shows broken down in categories but in no particular order and all available on Netflix now.

Get your glass, J’s and blunts ready, don’t forget the munchies + a beverage and enjoy….but please wash your hands first.

LMAF( Laughing My Ass Off) Shows-

Schitt$ Creek

This sarcastic comedy follows the formerly wealthy Rose family as they struggle to adjust to life after wealth. Johnny, his former soap opera actress wife Moira and there two 20 something kids Alexis and David take it one day at a time as they figure out there new life in a small town named Schitt’s Creek, which they have bought for David as a joke Birthday gift. I’ll admit ti took me a few episodes to get into this show but two joints and few episodes and I was laughing out loud. There are currently 5 seasons on Netflix so this is the perfect show to binge-watch this week.

Working Mom’s

As the title suggests this show is about a group of friends and their challenges being working mothers. Full discloser I am not a mother but this is one of the funniest and most honest representations I have seen of this struggle. I shared this show with my sister who is a new working mom and we howled over the predicaments these characters get themselves into. Mom’s and non-moms alike will find themselves laughing and wanting to share the show with a new mom they know. For sure smoke a Sativa for this one and enjoy the giggles as you enjoy watching these characters navigate their new role as a working mother.

Stand up-

Nikki Glaser

“Do you remember the first time you found out about blow jobs? I certainly do not but Nikki currently had us in hysterics hearing about her first experiences. In her second comedy special on Netflix Nikki goes into all this sex and taboo. For sure worth checking out if you’re a fan of stand up comedy.

Also honorable mention-

They didn’t put out new specials this year butttt Ali Wong and Iliza are hilarious and also available on Netflix.

Movies

Comedy/Mystery-

Murder Mystery

Adam Sandler + Jennifer Aniston………..do we really have to say anymore? On their way to their much-awaited European honeymoon vaca, the NYC cop and hairdresser find themself playing detective aboard a billionaires yacht. It’s hard to go wrong with these two actors together in one movie and I very much enjoyed watching their chemistry on screen. Pack a bong or roll a blunt and get comfy, you’re not gonna wanna miss any of this comedy.

Romance-

To All The Boy’s I’ve Loved Before

Remember your first crush? Originally a book, this movie will have you reminiscing on the sweet days of strategically planning your water fountain breaks so you would bump into them. Lara Jean writes letters to the boys she has had feelings for and locks them away in her closet. One night her little sister decides to send out those letters and comedy and embarrassment ensues. I cringed for her, laughed with her and genuinely enjoyed this feel-good movie. Bonus: Check out the sequel- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You!

Always Be My Maybe

Ali Wong wrote and started in this movie…if that doesn’t give you a clue about how funny this movie is about to be then you need to see her comedy specials listed above. Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus haven’t spoken in 15 years when their fling ended badly. Now years later fate brings them together again as adults and the spark is still there. Trust me it’s way funnier than it sounds and for sure a romcom but I found it to be less cookie-cutter than most.

Watch Again-

He’s Just Not That Into You

New to Netflix but certainly not new to us this book to movie is one of our favorites….like own the DVD favorites. In this Baltimore-based comedy, we watch friends in there late 20’s and 30’s attempt to navigate their way through the nuances of modern-day relationships “ I miss the days where you had one phone number and one answering machine.” One wants a commitment, one can’t trust her husband, one has all the gay friends but no bf and Gigi, Gigi is just like most of us and just wanted to be loved as hard as she loves. This is a great movie to light one and reminder yourself if they ain’t checking up on ya( to see if you have corona) they probs aren’t into you. So pour a glass (the bottle) of wine, roll something Sativa to give you the giggles and enjoy my favorite movie to rewatch.

Being stuck at home sucks but hopefully, these suggestions help you pass the time. Did you like this list? Have a new Netflix show you’re loving we missed? Comment below or on Instagram and let’s share your favorites!